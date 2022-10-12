EU Energy Council Makes No Specific Decisions in Prague - Hungarian Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The EU energy ministers did not make any specific decisions at an informal meeting in Prague, but this is for the better, since their earlier decisions harmed the energy security of the bloc, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

In addition, Szijjarto one more time noted that Hungary would not support European Commission's proposals harmful to EU energy security, including the introduction of a price cap for Russian gas, since it would exacerbate the energy crisis.