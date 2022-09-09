EU Energy Ministers Fail to Reach Decision on Gas Price Cap - Hungarian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The EU energy ministers did not reach a decision on introducing a price cap on gas, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"There was no decision today, only a political dispute that served as a guideline for the European Commission.

Currently, we expect that next week or the week following it, not only member states, but also the European Commission will come forward with written realistic proposals," Szijjarto told reporters after an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels.

The European Commission prepared a document for an extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers this week, outlining a number of emergency and temporary measures that can be applied in the bloc to alleviate the situation on the energy market.