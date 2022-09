EU Energy Ministers Reach Deal on Measures to Mitigate High Electricity Prices - Prague

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The EU energy ministers have reached a political agreement on new measures to mitigate high electricity prices, the Czech Presidency of the EU Council said on Friday.

"Ministers reached a political agreement on measures to mitigate high electricity prices: mandatory electricity demand reduction, cap on market revenues from inframarginal electricity producers and solidarity contribution from fossil fuels producers," the Czech presidency wrote on Twitter.