EU Energy Ministers to Agree on New Energy Measures on Friday - Czech Industry Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) EU energy ministers will agree on measures to overcome the current energy crisis during an informal meeting in Brussels, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Friday.

"We have to sit and send a clear and strong signal that we will do whatever it takes in order to protect our household, our economies and to ensure that there will be enough energy and for affordable prices. I'm pretty sure that all the member states and the (European) commission will understand that there is no time to loose and we will be able to narrow down the list of the measures and to come out with the proposal which will then end with the legislative proposal by the commission," Sikela said during a briefing prior to the ministers' meeting.

The EU is now in a state of economic war with Russia, Sikela said, adding that Moscow is trying to disrupt the social peace in Western countries and hinder the development of their economies.

Earlier in the day, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni confirmed that the commission would introduce new proposals on the bloc's energy import measures on September 13 to address the current energy crisis.

G7 finance ministers confirmed on September 2 their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions campaign against the country. The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would apply the limits. Despite this, the EU also intends to consider a similar price cap on Russian gas deliveries.