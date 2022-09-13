EU Energy Ministers to Convene Another Extraordinary Meeting on September 30 - Prague

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The energy ministers of the EU member states will convene another extraordinary meeting of the Energy Council to discuss the bloc's proposals for dealing with high energy prices on September 30, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday.

"On September 30, we will finish what we started last week. I have just convened another extraordinary Energy Council to discuss the Commission's proposals for dealing with high energy prices. Czech Presidency, Member States and the Commission are ready to work together," Sikela tweeted.