UrduPoint.com

EU Energy Ministers To Convene Another Extraordinary Meeting On September 30 - Prague

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 04:10 PM

EU Energy Ministers to Convene Another Extraordinary Meeting on September 30 - Prague

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The energy ministers of the EU member states will convene another extraordinary meeting of the Energy Council to discuss the bloc's proposals for dealing with high energy prices on September 30, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday.

"On September 30, we will finish what we started last week. I have just convened another extraordinary Energy Council to discuss the Commission's proposals for dealing with high energy prices. Czech Presidency, Member States and the Commission are ready to work together," Sikela tweeted.

Related Topics

September Industry

Recent Stories

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

12 minutes ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

23 minutes ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

39 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

2 hours ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

2 hours ago
 'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to ..

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to Pakistan poor performance in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.