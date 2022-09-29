EU Energy Ministers to Discuss Leaks at Nord Stream on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) EU energy ministers will discuss the gas leak incident at the damaged Nord Stream pipelines at an extraordinary meeting on September 30, the Council of the European Union said on Thursday.

"Under any other business (of the meeting) Denmark, supported by Germany and Sweden, will inform ministers on recent gas leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines near the island of Bornholm in Denmark," the message read, saying that an emergency intervention and other policy measures to address high energy prices would be at the top of the agenda.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.