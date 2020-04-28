UrduPoint.com
EU Energy Ministers To Hold Videoconference On COVID-19 Impact On Energy Sector On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

EU Energy Ministers to Hold Videoconference on COVID-19 Impact on Energy Sector on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Energy ministers of the EU member states are scheduled to hold an informal meeting via a video link on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the bloc's energy sector.

The EU countries' preparedness, response measures and recovery stages are also on the event's agenda.

The European Commission is expected to update the ministers on the state of National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) and long-term renovation strategies.

