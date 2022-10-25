UrduPoint.com

EU Energy Ministers To Meet In Coming Weeks To Finalize 2022 Programs - Spain

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 06:59 PM

The EU energy ministers may hold one or two extraordinary meetings within next few weeks to finalize and adopt a package of necessary measures before the end of 2022, Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The EU energy ministers may hold one or two extraordinary meetings within next few weeks to finalize and adopt a package of necessary measures before the end of 2022, Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.

"Today the Czech presidency will schedule the next extraordinary meeting of energy ministers. Obviously, they have reviewed different options to hold one or two meetings in the next weeks," Ribera said ahead of the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy) in Luxembourg.

The official also said that today's negotiations will be "strained" because many EU member countries are concerned over the possible impact of gas prices on their energy security in winter.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

