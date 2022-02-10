EU Energy Prices to Remain High in 2022, May Fall in Spring 2023 - EC

The European Commission has predicted that energy prices in the European Union will remain high throughout 2022, though wholesale gas prices in EU spot markets may stabilize from Q2, leading to a downward trend in spring 2023, according to the latest report published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The European Commission has predicted that energy prices in the European Union will remain high throughout 2022, though wholesale gas prices in EU spot markets may stabilize from Q2, leading to a downward trend in spring 2023, according to the latest report published on Thursday.

"Going forward, energy prices will remain a key driver of inflation dynamics in 2022. Despite the expected stabilisation of spot wholesale prices as from the second quarter, consumer gas price inflation is likely to peak on average only mid-year, as past increases will keep feeding through until then. While decelerating, prices of futures suggest that gas inflation is likely to still be positive up to mid-2023," the report said.