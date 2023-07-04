EU Engaged in Diplomatic Dialogue With Tripoli-Based Libyan Government - Spokesperson

The European Union is building engagement with the Libyan government, which controls the western part of the country and is based in Tripoli, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Tuesday, adding, however, that the EU supports all efforts to find a political solution in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The European Union is building engagement with the Libyan government, which controls the western part of the country and is based in Tripoli, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Tuesday, adding, however, that the EU supports all efforts to find a political solution in the country.

"For us of course there is the Tripoli government, which is recognized internationally, so this is the main interlocutor. Our delegation is based in Tripoli and we are having interactions with the authorities there," Stano told a briefing when asked if the EU is going to set up lines of communication with Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army controls the eastern part of the country.

At the same time, he added that the "EU supports all the Libyan-led and international efforts to find a solution between the individual actors in Libya.

"

Libya has been grappling with multiple crises after the 2011 Western military intervention overthrew its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi and created a power vacuum that split the nation into rival factions. The UN has been struggling to fill the void by helping Libyans hold a general election, although internal divisions led it to cancel the vote set for 2021.

At the moment, the country is ruled by two contending governments. Libya's western part is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Unity sitting in Tripoli, while the eastern part is under the Government of National Stability sitting in Sirte. The south of the country remains in turmoil due to civil unrest, the persisting terrorist threat and armed tribal violence.