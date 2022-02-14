EU Engaging With Partners to Ease Tensions Around Ukraine - Commission

The European Union is continuing to engage with allies to find diplomatic solutions to the situation around Ukraine, EU spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The European Union is continuing to engage with allies to find diplomatic solutions to the situation around Ukraine, EU spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said on Monday.

"The diplomatic engagement continues for us. The diplomatic engagement is the most important part of joint coordinated international efforts conducted at various levels, at the levels of ministers, prime ministers, leaders. We are in constant touch with our partners both in Ukraine and within the EU, on the other side of the Atlantic, and we continue to work hand in hand towards de-escalation of the situation and finding peaceful solutions to the problem," Stano said at a briefing.

The West and Kiev have repeatedly accused Russia of amassing troops near the border with Ukraine in what they describe as preparation to attack the neighboring country. Moscow has rejected the allegations, expressing concern over NATO's military activities in Eastern Europe, which it considers to be a security threat, and insisting that it has the right to move its forces within its national territory.