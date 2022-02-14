UrduPoint.com

EU Engaging With Partners To Ease Tensions Around Ukraine - Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 07:24 PM

EU Engaging With Partners to Ease Tensions Around Ukraine - Commission

The European Union is continuing to engage with allies to find diplomatic solutions to the situation around Ukraine, EU spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The European Union is continuing to engage with allies to find diplomatic solutions to the situation around Ukraine, EU spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said on Monday.

"The diplomatic engagement continues for us. The diplomatic engagement is the most important part of joint coordinated international efforts conducted at various levels, at the levels of ministers, prime ministers, leaders. We are in constant touch with our partners both in Ukraine and within the EU, on the other side of the Atlantic, and we continue to work hand in hand towards de-escalation of the situation and finding peaceful solutions to the problem," Stano said at a briefing.

The West and Kiev have repeatedly accused Russia of amassing troops near the border with Ukraine in what they describe as preparation to attack the neighboring country. Moscow has rejected the allegations, expressing concern over NATO's military activities in Eastern Europe, which it considers to be a security threat, and insisting that it has the right to move its forces within its national territory.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Kiev Border

Recent Stories

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

11 minutes ago
 COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

20 minutes ago
 Norwegian Air Carrier Suspends Flights in Ukrainia ..

Norwegian Air Carrier Suspends Flights in Ukrainian Airspace

42 seconds ago
 Punjab Polo Cup to swing into action on Tuesday

Punjab Polo Cup to swing into action on Tuesday

44 seconds ago
 About 0.1 mln saplings to be planted in Torghar: D ..

About 0.1 mln saplings to be planted in Torghar: DC

45 seconds ago
 Shoigu Calls Foreign Submarine Entering Russian Wa ..

Shoigu Calls Foreign Submarine Entering Russian Waters Completely Unreasonable A ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>