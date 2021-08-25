UrduPoint.com

EU Envoy Believes Hard To Continue Evacuation After US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan

EU Envoy Believes Hard to Continue Evacuation After US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan

EU citizens evacuation from Afghanistan will become more complicated after the US troops withdrawal, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala told Sputnik on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) EU citizens evacuation from Afghanistan will become more complicated after the US troops withdrawal, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are currently carrying out evacuation of our citizens. We will do everything possible to evacuate them. As you understand, this is a round-the-clock process but no one knows [whether we will meet the August 31 deadline]. Finally, those who have great military support there can negotiate and continue evacuation [after August 31].

If the key military force leaves, it will be very difficult," Hakala said, commenting on evacuation after the US forces pull-out.

Ending violence in Afghanistan is currently a priority, the EU envoy emphasized.

"The [future Afghan] regime should be inclusive, it should respect obligations under international agreements and laws, respect human rights and provide women with possibilities for education," Hakala added.

