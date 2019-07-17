EU Envoy Gilmore Says to Certainly Continue Regular Dialogue With Russia on Human Rights

EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore told Sputnik on Wednesday that he is confident of continuing regular discussions with Russia on human rights issues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore told Sputnik on Wednesday that he is confident of continuing regular discussions with Russia on human rights issues.

"I recently met with the Ambassador of Russia to the European Union, and I will be meeting with him again.

We have a continuing discussion with Russia on human rights issues, and I have no doubt that that will continue," Gilmore said. "We envisage regular discussion, regular dialogue with Russia on human rights issues."