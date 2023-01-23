UrduPoint.com

EU Envoy Goes To Armenia To Discuss Lachin Corridor Blockade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 05:39 PM

EU Envoy Goes to Armenia to Discuss Lachin Corridor Blockade

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar on Monday announced his visit to Yerevan to discuss the situation around the Lachin corridor linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and try to find a way out of the impasse as the key road remains blockaded by a group describing itself as Azerbaijani climate activists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar on Monday announced his visit to Yerevan to discuss the situation around the Lachin corridor linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and try to find a way out of the impasse as the key road remains blockaded by a group describing itself as Azerbaijani climate activists.

"Back in Yerevan for a day of meetings. The situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found. I look forward to discussions to explore ways forward. The EU's goal remains a comprehensive Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement," Klaar said on Twitter.

Since December 12, the Lachin corridor, which runs through the Lachin district of Azerbaijan to link Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by Baku as environmental activists protesting alleged Armenian illegal mining in the area.

Russian peacekeepers have been trying to broker an end to the blockade with Azerbaijan, which is claiming Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh in its entirety. Yerevan has called the move a provocation by Baku meant to cause a humanitarian collapse in the region. The Kremlin said it was concerned by the situation in the region and would continue talking to both countries to restore freedom of movement.

On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the issue of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh could be resolved in the near future. The top diplomat noted that Moscow proposed to Baku and Yerevan a mechanism according to which Russian peacekeepers would have the authority under the trilateral agreement to control movement through the Lachin corridor and, among other things, to check vehicles for prohibited non-humanitarian, non-civilian goods in them.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter Visit Vehicles Road Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan Turkish Lira January December From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

3 minutes ago
 KPTMA urges authorities to waive off demurrage cha ..

KPTMA urges authorities to waive off demurrage charges

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industries, Production to hold mobile ..

Ministry of Industries, Production to hold mobile device manufacturing summit on ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 35 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 35 points

3 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Haroon Rashid as chief selector

PCB appoints Haroon Rashid as chief selector

23 minutes ago
 Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 ..

Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 per cent

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.