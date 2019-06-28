UrduPoint.com
EU Envoy Says Bloc Likely To Work With US On Protecting Tanker Traffic In Strait Of Hormuz

The European Union, which has always been in favor of protecting the freedom of movement, is likely to be willing to cooperate with the United States on ensuring secure tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, EU Ambassador to Iraq Ramon Blecua said in an interview with Sputnik

After recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which Washington has blamed on Iran, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said it was important that other interested nations, including South Korea, Indonesia, Japan and China, help safeguard the freedom of navigation in the area, stressing that the United States was prepared to do its part.

"We are very much in favor of preserving the security of maritime communication. In terms of assuring security of traffic and tankers, the European Union has always been [in favor] .

.. Certainly, I imagine they [the EU member states] will be willing to cooperate on any security system that guarantees freedom of movement to the states," Blecua said on the sidelines of the CWC Iraq Petroleum Conference in London when asked if the European Union would join the United States in protecting commercial ships going through the Strait of Hormuz.

After the June 13 tanker incident, the United States released a video that Washington said showed Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the targeted vessels. The European Union called for maximum restraint amid mounting tensions over the US accusations against Tehran, saying that it was assessing the situation. German Chancellor Angela Merkel later stated there was "strong evidence" Iran had carried out the attacks.

Tehran, for its part, has denied responsibility for the incident.

