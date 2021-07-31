EU Envoy Says Brussels Will Not Recognize Taliban Rule Achieved Through Military Takeover

The European Union will not recognize a government of the Taliban movement (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) if it comes to power through military aggression, Tomas Niklasson, the acting special envoy for Afghanistan, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The European Union will not recognize a government of the Taliban movement (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) if it comes to power through military aggression, Tomas Niklasson, the acting special envoy for Afghanistan, has said.

"If the Taliban manage to take power by military means it would not be recognized by the EU, it would not be recognized by most countries in the region," Niklasson said in an interview with Afghan broadcaster Ariana news, adding that the bloc will cut its aid to Afghanistan if this happens.

The confrontation between Afghan government forces and the Taliban has been on the rise as the militants make significant territorial gains against the backdrop of foreign troop withdrawal.