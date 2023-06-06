UrduPoint.com

EU Envoy Says Goes To Armenia To Hold High-Level Meetings With Authorities

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 08:34 PM

EU Envoy Says Goes to Armenia to Hold High-Level Meetings With Authorities

Russia will launch 42 small satellites into orbit from the Vostochny cosmodrome on board a Soyuz carrier, according to a Russian government decree published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar announced on Monday his visit to Yerevan to hold high-level meetings with Armenian authorities.

"Takeoff for Yerevan to follow up on high-level EU engagements," he tweeted, adding no further details.

The visit comes amid Armenia's recent efforts to sign an EU-brokered peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

On June 1, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met at the European Political Community summit in Chisinau to discuss border delimitation and peace process.

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Sunday that Yerevan and Baku could sign a peace treaty before the end of the year.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Yerevan Baku Armenia Chisinau Azerbaijan June September November Border Sunday 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Guterres Says UN Sending Aid to Ukraine in Wake of ..

Guterres Says UN Sending Aid to Ukraine in Wake of Kakhovka Dam Incident

9 minutes ago
 Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old ..

Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old enmity

9 minutes ago
 PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

9 minutes ago
 Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After De ..

Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - UN ..

9 minutes ago
 Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Ma ..

Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Made Soon - Official

9 minutes ago
 131 athletes to represent UAE in 15th Arab Games i ..

131 athletes to represent UAE in 15th Arab Games in Algeria

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.