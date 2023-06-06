EU Envoy Says Goes to Armenia to Hold High-Level Meetings With Authorities

Russia will launch 42 small satellites into orbit from the Vostochny cosmodrome on board a Soyuz carrier, according to a Russian government decree published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar announced on Monday his visit to Yerevan to hold high-level meetings with Armenian authorities.

"Takeoff for Yerevan to follow up on high-level EU engagements," he tweeted, adding no further details.

The visit comes amid Armenia's recent efforts to sign an EU-brokered peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

On June 1, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met at the European Political Community summit in Chisinau to discuss border delimitation and peace process.

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Sunday that Yerevan and Baku could sign a peace treaty before the end of the year.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region.