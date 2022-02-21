UrduPoint.com

EU Envoy To UN Dubs Potential Recognition Of Donbas Republics By Russia As 'Wrong Move'

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 10:00 PM

EU Envoy to UN Dubs Potential Recognition of Donbas Republics by Russia as 'Wrong Move'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Olof Skoog, the head of the EU delegation to the United Nations, told Sputnik on Monday that Moscow's potentially recognizing the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk (LPR, DPR) n Ukraine's east would be a negative development of the ongoing crisis.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of the self-proclaimed republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize their independence.

"It is completely the wrong move to make," Skoog said.

The situation in the breakaway Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all women, children and the elderly, to Russia began late last week.

