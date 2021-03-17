EU Envoys Adopt New Sanctions for Human Rights Violations - Reports

The European Union's 27 permanent representatives on Wednesday agreed on expanding sanctions for human rights violations that may target individuals from Russia, China and other countries, Reuters reported, citing one EU diplomat

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The European Union's 27 permanent representatives on Wednesday agreed on expanding sanctions for human rights violations that may target individuals from Russia, China and other countries, Reuters reported, citing one EU diplomat.

According to Reuters, 11 individuals, including four Chinese citizens and representatives of other countries will be targeted. The list of Names will not be made public until formal approval on Monday.