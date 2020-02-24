UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Envoys Agree Mandate For Brexit Trade Talks: Sources

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

EU envoys agree mandate for Brexit trade talks: sources

EU ambassadors on Monday finalised a mandate for chief negotiator Michel Barnier ahead of tough talks due to start next week on Britain's future relationship with the bloc

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :EU ambassadors on Monday finalised a mandate for chief negotiator Michel Barnier ahead of tough talks due to start next week on Britain's future relationship with the bloc.

Several EU sources confirmed to AFP that the 27 envoys had signed off on the mandate, which sets out their demands and red lines for negotiations. An agreement is supposed to be reached by the end of this year.

Related Topics

Agreement

Recent Stories

Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint ..

17 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund signs $25 million project financing a ..

17 minutes ago

Trump Seeks to Remove Disloyal Staff From White Ho ..

2 minutes ago

Mubadala to commit to Bpifrance’s LAC I Fund

47 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National ..

47 minutes ago

Croatia Takes Extra Safety Measures Amid Coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.