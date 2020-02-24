EU envoys agree mandate for Brexit trade talks: sources

EU ambassadors on Monday finalised a mandate for chief negotiator Michel Barnier ahead of tough talks due to start next week on Britain's future relationship with the bloc

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :EU ambassadors on Monday finalised a mandate for chief negotiator Michel Barnier ahead of tough talks due to start next week on Britain's future relationship with the bloc.

Several EU sources confirmed to AFP that the 27 envoys had signed off on the mandate, which sets out their demands and red lines for negotiations. An agreement is supposed to be reached by the end of this year.