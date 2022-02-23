EU Envoys Agree on Technical Details of Sanctions Over DPR, LPR - French Delegation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The permanent representatives of the EU member states on Wednesday agreed on all the technical details of European sanctions for recognizing the independence of the breakaway republics in Donbas at the COREPER II meeting, the final approval procedure has been launched, the French Permanent Representation to the bloc said.

"COREPER II has agreed on legal instruments related to sanctions. A written procedure has been launched with a deadline of 15:00 (14:00) for their approval by the EU Council and their publication in the Official Journal of the EU today," the mission tweeted.