EU Envoys Agree To Create Civilian Security Mission In Moldova - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

EU Envoys Agree to Create Civilian Security Mission in Moldova - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The European Union's Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) has agreed on the creation of a civilian security mission to Moldova, with the final decision up to the Council of the EU, a source in the bloc told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

"Yes, but adoption by (the EU) council is still needed," the source said.

In March, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi said that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was working on preparing a possible EU civilian mission to "further strengthen the Moldovan security and resilience." Media reported that the mission could be sent to Moldova in summer, with its scope, mandate and goals expected to be finalized by the European Union External Action Service in the coming weeks.

