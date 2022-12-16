EU Envoys Agreed 9th Package of Russia Sanctions - Czech Representation

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The permanent representatives of the EU countries on Thursday evening agreed on the ninth package of Russian sanctions, the permanent representation of the Czech Republic, which is presiding in the EU Council, said.

The final technical procedure for the execution of the sanctions package is expected to be completed on Friday, after which the sanctions must be published in the EU Official Journal, after which they will come into force.

Preliminary unanimous approval of restrictive measures by the permanent representatives of the EU countries is mandatory procedure in the approval of each new sanctions package. This is followed by approval by the EU countries at the ministerial level, after which the decisions must be published in the EU Official Journal.