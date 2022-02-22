EU Envoys Agreed on Personal Sanctions for DPR, LPR Recognition - French Mission

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) EU head of missions (COREPER II) at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday stated that they had reached a common position on the reaction to Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the LPR and the DPR, these will be targeted measures against individuals and organizations that the union considers "involved" in the latest decisions, the French delegation to the EU said in a statement.

"The meeting of COREPER II Permanent Representatives has just ended. Unity on the EU position regarding the reaction to Russian decisions.

The determination to adopt targeted sanctions against those involved, in close coordination with partners and allies," it said on Twitter.

The imposition of sanctions will take place via a "fast" procedure, another meeting of EU permanent representatives is scheduled for late Tuesday in Brussels, the French mission said.

"An agreement has been reached on a fast timetable (for the adoption of sanctions). A new meeting of ambassadors will take place at the end of the day," the statement says.