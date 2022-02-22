UrduPoint.com

EU Envoys Agreed On Personal Sanctions For DPR, LPR Recognition - French Mission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

EU Envoys Agreed on Personal Sanctions for DPR, LPR Recognition - French Mission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) EU head of missions (COREPER II) at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday stated that they had reached a common position on the reaction to Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the LPR and the DPR, these will be targeted measures against individuals and organizations that the union considers "involved" in the latest decisions, the French delegation to the EU said in a statement.

"The meeting of COREPER II Permanent Representatives has just ended. Unity on the EU position regarding the reaction to Russian decisions.

The determination to adopt targeted sanctions against those involved, in close coordination with partners and allies," it said on Twitter.

The imposition of sanctions will take place via a "fast" procedure, another meeting of EU permanent representatives is scheduled for late Tuesday in Brussels, the French mission said.

"An agreement has been reached on a fast timetable (for the adoption of sanctions). A new meeting of ambassadors will take place at the end of the day," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Brussels Independence National University Agreement

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

15 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

16 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

27 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

1 hour ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>