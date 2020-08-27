EU Envoys Ask Belarus for Access to Detention Facilities, Decry Persecution of Opposition

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Ambassadors of the European Union and EU members states in Belarus denounced on Thursday the persecution of members of the opposition-led Coordination Council and asked Minsk for access to those detained in light of post-election protests.

"The European diplomats emphasised that prosecution of Coordination Council members on grounds presented by the authorities is unacceptable. In today's meeting, the EU diplomats recalled their earlier requests to be granted access to detention facilities and a number of Belarusian citizens whom the local EU Ambassadors consider to have been arrested on purely political grounds," the EU mission in Belarus said in a press release.

� Mass opposition protests were held across Belarus following the August 9 presidential election which saw incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists on that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election.