UrduPoint.com

EU Envoys Ask Commission To Draft New Aid Package For Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 12:10 AM

EU Envoys Ask Commission to Draft New Aid Package for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) EU envoys asked the European Commission at a technical meeting on Monday to draw up a new financial and military aid package for Ukraine, a Czech delegate told RIA Novosti.

"The envoys confirmed their commitment to aiding Ukraine as much as possible for as long as needed.

The Commission was asked to continue its work on proposals that include macrofinancial assistance and military aid," the delegate said.

The assistance will come through the European Peace Facility, an off-budget funding mechanism for EU actions with military and defense implications under the common foreign and security policy.

Related Topics

Ukraine

Recent Stories

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Order to Cost $40 ..

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Order to Cost $400Bln - Congressional Budget Of ..

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to security forces for ..

Prime Minister pays tribute to security forces for foiling terror attack in S. W ..

14 minutes ago
 Top Kashmiri leaders urge UN chief to push for tal ..

Top Kashmiri leaders urge UN chief to push for talks between India-Pakistan to s ..

14 minutes ago
 Meeting at PR Headquarters reviews development wor ..

Meeting at PR Headquarters reviews development works

17 minutes ago
 Governor takes notice of political event at GCU

Governor takes notice of political event at GCU

17 minutes ago
 White House on Possible Biden-Putin Call: Nothing ..

White House on Possible Biden-Putin Call: Nothing to Preview at This Time

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.