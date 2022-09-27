EU Envoys Ask Commission to Draft New Aid Package for Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) EU envoys asked the European Commission at a technical meeting on Monday to draw up a new financial and military aid package for Ukraine, a Czech delegate told RIA Novosti.

"The envoys confirmed their commitment to aiding Ukraine as much as possible for as long as needed.

The Commission was asked to continue its work on proposals that include macrofinancial assistance and military aid," the delegate said.

The assistance will come through the European Peace Facility, an off-budget funding mechanism for EU actions with military and defense implications under the common foreign and security policy.