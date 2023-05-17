EU Envoys OK Setting Next EU Parliament Elections for June 6-9, 2024 - Swedish Presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The European Union's permanent representatives have approved setting the next elections into the European Parliament for June 6-9, 2024, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

"The EU Ambassadors just approved setting 6 to 9 June 2024 as the dates for the next European Parliament elections," the Swedish presidency tweeted.