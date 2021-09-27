EU Envoys to Agree on Extension of Chemical Weapons Sanctions on September 29 - Source

UrduPoint.com

The permanent representatives of the EU member states at the meeting of their committee (COREPER) on Wednesday, September 29, will agree a one-year extension of personal sanctions for the proliferation and use of chemical weapons, a source in the EU told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The permanent representatives of the EU member states at the meeting of their committee (COREPER) on Wednesday, September 29, will agree a one-year extension of personal sanctions for the proliferation and use of chemical weapons, a source in the EU told Sputnik.

The European Union last extended these sanctions for a year on October 12 last year, until October 16, 2021.

On the agenda of the upcoming meeting, the extension of sanctions for the use of chemical weapons is listed among items that do not require discussion, which means it will be agreed automatically, after which the extension must be technically approved by EU member states.

According to the source, there is no exact information yet whether this statement would be formalized at a face-to-face meeting (of the Council of the EU) or by written procedure."

The extension of the sanctions will take effect after publication in the official EU journal no later than October 16.

