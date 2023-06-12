UrduPoint.com

EU Envoys To Discuss 11th Russia Sanctions Package On June 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

EU Envoys to Discuss 11th Russia Sanctions Package on June 14

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The EU permanent representatives' committee will meet in Brussels on June 14 to discuss the 11th package of sanctions targeting Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, the provisional agenda shows.

The notice of meeting, dated June 9, lists two sanctions-related items as being under preparation for adoption: "Council Decision and Regulation concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine" and "Council Decision, Implementing Regulation and Regulation concerning restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

"

An EU source confirmed to RIA Novosti on Monday that the sanctions package was still in the preliminary stage of the adoption process. The source declined to comment on Sweden's proposal to finalize the sanctions by the next EU summit in Brussels, scheduled for June 29-30.

The new restrictions will reportedly target mechanisms for avoiding the already enacted sanctions, including through third countries. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in May that secondary sanctions on third parties were a "delicate issue."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Brussels Independence Sweden May June

Recent Stories

Elections expected to be held in October or Novemb ..

Elections expected to be held in October or November: Sanaullah

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Islamic identity damaged, claims Maulan ..

Pakistan's Islamic identity damaged, claims Maulana Fazl

16 minutes ago
 UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Champi ..

UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Championship in October, November

25 minutes ago
 RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mo ..

RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mobility in public buses

26 minutes ago
 Talk of the town: Here's the smartphone everyone's ..

Talk of the town: Here's the smartphone everyone's talking about

36 minutes ago
 Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charg ..

Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charges

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.