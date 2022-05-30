EU Envoys To Discuss 6th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia Ahead Of Summit - Presidency
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 11:30 AM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The permanent representatives of the EU member states will discuss the sixth package of sanctions against Russia on Monday ahead of the bloc's two-day summit, the French delegation, which currently holds EU presidency, said.
"Permanent Representatives meet this morning to examine the preparation of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia," the French delegation tweeted.