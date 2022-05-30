UrduPoint.com

EU Envoys To Discuss 6th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia Ahead Of Summit - Presidency

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 11:30 AM

EU Envoys to Discuss 6th Package of Sanctions Against Russia Ahead of Summit - Presidency

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The permanent representatives of the EU member states will discuss the sixth package of sanctions against Russia on Monday ahead of the bloc's two-day summit, the French delegation, which currently holds EU presidency, said.

"Permanent Representatives meet this morning to examine the preparation of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia," the French delegation tweeted.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Electricity prices to go up to Rs7-7.5 per Unit in ..

Electricity prices to go up to Rs7-7.5 per Unit in July

32 minutes ago
 Pak, India two-day talks on water issues to begin ..

Pak, India two-day talks on water issues to begin today

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.