EU Envoys To Meet In Luxembourg To Approve 6th Anti-Russian Sanctions Package - Presidency
Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The permanent representatives of the EU member states will hold a meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday to approve the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, the French delegation, which currently holds EU presidency, said.
"The permanent representatives will meet in Luxembourg this afternoon. On the agenda: aggression against Ukraine ” approval of the sixth package of sanctions," the French delegation tweeted.