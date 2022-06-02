UrduPoint.com

EU Envoys To Meet In Luxembourg To Approve 6th Anti-Russian Sanctions Package - Presidency

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

EU Envoys to Meet in Luxembourg to Approve 6th Anti-Russian Sanctions Package - Presidency

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The permanent representatives of the EU member states will hold a meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday to approve the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, the French delegation, which currently holds EU presidency, said.

"The permanent representatives will meet in Luxembourg this afternoon. On the agenda: aggression against Ukraine ” approval of the sixth package of sanctions," the French delegation tweeted.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luxembourg

Recent Stories

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

9 minutes ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

28 minutes ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

2 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

3 hours ago
 PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving ..

PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.