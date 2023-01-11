UrduPoint.com

EU Envoys To Talk Wednesday About COVID-19 Screening Of Chinese Tourists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) European Union ambassadors will meet Wednesday to again try to coordinate COVID-19 restrictions for travelers from China after it saw infection numbers rise late last year.

The Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union published this week's meeting agenda on social media.

Sweden took over the rotating presidency for six months on January 1.

The EU's crisis response authority recommended last week that member states mandate COVID-19 testing for all travelers coming from China, prompting criticism from Beijing, which accused Brussels of politicizing the virus.

