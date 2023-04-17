UrduPoint.com

EU Envoys Will Seek Compromise On Ukrainian Grain Imports At April 19 Summit - Agenda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 06:20 PM

EU Envoys Will Seek Compromise on Ukrainian Grain Imports at April 19 Summit - Agenda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The European Union's permanent representatives intend to reach a compromise on agricultural imports from Ukraine at a meeting on April 19 as the bloc mulls a one-year extension of the simplified bilateral trade arrangement with no tariffs, according to the event's agenda published on Monday.

"Renewal of Regulation on temporary trade liberalisation supplementing trade concessions under the EU-Ukraine Association. Agreement. Analyses of the final compromise text with a view to agreement," the agenda listed.

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.

Last week, Hungary and Poland temporarily banned cheap grain imports from Ukraine. Bulgaria and Slovakia are mulling following suit.

Related Topics

World Ukraine European Union Bulgaria Poland Slovakia Hungary March April June Market Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

Etihad Cargo, China&#039;s SF Airlines connect the ..

Etihad Cargo, China&#039;s SF Airlines connect their mega hubs and expand networ ..

5 minutes ago
 Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will ..

Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will be taken to NA: Tarar

32 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Monday

35 minutes ago
 Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare ..

Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare system of country

43 minutes ago
 EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Bi ..

EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campa ..

2 hours ago
 GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.