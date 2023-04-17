EU Envoys Will Seek Compromise on Ukrainian Grain Imports at April 19 Summit - Agenda

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The European Union's permanent representatives intend to reach a compromise on agricultural imports from Ukraine at a meeting on April 19 as the bloc mulls a one-year extension of the simplified bilateral trade arrangement with no tariffs, according to the event's agenda published on Monday.

"Renewal of Regulation on temporary trade liberalisation supplementing trade concessions under the EU-Ukraine Association. Agreement. Analyses of the final compromise text with a view to agreement," the agenda listed.

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.

Last week, Hungary and Poland temporarily banned cheap grain imports from Ukraine. Bulgaria and Slovakia are mulling following suit.