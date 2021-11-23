UrduPoint.com

EU Estimates 15,000 Immigrants Stranded In Belarus - Vice-President Schinas

EU Estimates 15,000 Immigrants Stranded in Belarus - Vice-President Schinas

The European Union estimates the number of undocumented migrants currently stranded in Belarus at 15,000, atop 2,000 migrants on border with the EU, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The European Union estimates the number of undocumented migrants currently stranded in Belarus at 15,000, atop 2,000 migrants on border with the EU, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Tuesday.

"There are now 2,000 people close to the border with an estimated further 15,000 stranded in Belarus," Schinas told the European Parliament.

