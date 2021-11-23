EU Estimates 15,000 Immigrants Stranded In Belarus - Vice-President Schinas
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:53 PM
The European Union estimates the number of undocumented migrants currently stranded in Belarus at 15,000, atop 2,000 migrants on border with the EU, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Tuesday
"There are now 2,000 people close to the border with an estimated further 15,000 stranded in Belarus," Schinas told the European Parliament.