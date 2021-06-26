EU Estimates Healthy Environment Provided Bloc With $279Bln Value in 2019 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The European Union's benefits from ecosystems amounted to 234 billion euros, or $279 billion, in 2019, according to a new report by Eurostat, published Friday.

Services provided by ecosystems include air cleaned by forests, fisheries supported by wetlands, food produced by agricultural systems, and many more. The report estimated the benefits from seven ecosystems ” crop pollination, crop and timber provision, water purification, flood protection, carbon sequestration and recreation in high-value natural areas ” at 172 billion Euros in 2012.

"results on four of these services (crop provision, water purification, flood protection and carbon sequestration) are presented in separate sub-chapters in greater detail.

In addition, the report shows an initial estimate of the economic value provided by a wider set of ecosystem services in the EU in 2019, amounting to EUR 234 billion," the report said.

In response to pressure that is put on ecosystems by growing population and rising consumption, the EU Commission set the 2030 target of 30% EU land and sea protection, and made restoration of degraded ecosystems a key initiative within EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030.