EU Evacuate 17,500 People From Afghanistan - Borrell
Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:39 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The European Union has evacuated 17,500 people from Afghanistan, including 520 EU staff and their family members, Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief, said on Thursday.
"Together the member states have evacuated (from Afghanistan) 17,500 persons including 520 EU staff and their relatives," Borrell told a press briefing.