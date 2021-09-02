EU Evacuate 17,500 People From Afghanistan - Borrell

The European Union has evacuated 17,500 people from Afghanistan, including 520 EU staff and their family members, Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The European Union has evacuated 17,500 people from Afghanistan, including 520 EU staff and their family members, Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief, said on Thursday.

