EU Evacuates Ambassador to Sudan Directly to Djibouti - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The EU ambassador to Sudan has been evacuated to Djibouti in eastern Africa amid the ongoing armed clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The good news is that we have completed the evacuation of a lot of European citizens of our European Union delegation and staff including our ambassador who was evacuated directly to Djibouti, but the number two of the delegation, the security officer, has remained in Sudan.

Not in Khartoum but in Sudan," he said during a press conference after the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

Violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF on April 15, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a truce from last Friday to Sunday for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.