UrduPoint.com

EU Evacuates Ambassador To Sudan Directly To Djibouti - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 10:00 PM

EU Evacuates Ambassador to Sudan Directly to Djibouti - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The EU ambassador to Sudan has been evacuated to Djibouti in eastern Africa amid the ongoing armed clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The good news is that we have completed the evacuation of a lot of European citizens of our European Union delegation and staff including our ambassador who was evacuated directly to Djibouti, but the number two of the delegation, the security officer, has remained in Sudan.

Not in Khartoum but in Sudan," he said during a press conference after the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

Violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF on April 15, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a truce from last Friday to Sunday for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Related Topics

Africa Army European Union Djibouti Luxembourg Khartoum Sudan April Sunday Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

16 minutes ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

1 hour ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

2 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

2 hours ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.