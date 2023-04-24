UrduPoint.com

EU Evacuates Over 1,000 Citizens From Sudan, But Ambassador Still In Country - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

EU Evacuates Over 1,000 Citizens From Sudan, But Ambassador Still in Country - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The European Union has evacuated over 1,000 citizens, including 21 members of the bloc's staff, from Sudan torn by violent clashes, but the EU ambassador still remains in the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"It has been a long and intense weekend trying to take our people out of Sudan. It has been a complex operation and it has been a successful operation. First, the staff of the European Union, 21 people are already in Europe and many more European Union citizens are already out of Sudan. I cannot give you the concrete figure, (but it is) more than 1,000 people, for sure," Borrell said on arrival at a meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to Sudan Aidan O'Hara still remains in Sudan, since "the captain is the last one to leave the ship," the top EU diplomat said, while adding that the ambassador was no longer in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Last week, O'Hara was assaulted in his residence during the outbreak of violence in Khartoum. The ambassador was "not seriously hurt" and continued to perform his duties in full, Borrell said.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said on Friday. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported that over 3,500 people had been injured.

