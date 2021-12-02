UrduPoint.com

EU Evacuating Non-Essential Personnel From Ethiopia - Spokeswoman

EU Evacuating Non-Essential Personnel From Ethiopia - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The European Union is evacuating its non-essential personnel from Ethiopia amid the escalating situation in the country, European Commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali said on Thursday.

"We asked our non-essential and dependents to leave the country, we have also increased the security measures for the EU and the local staff, and we do not comment further not to compromise the security of our colleagues," Massrali told a briefing.

