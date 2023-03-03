The European Commission dodged a question during a routine briefing on Friday about whether the explosions at the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines would come up during the upcoming meeting between chief commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The European Commission dodged a question during a routine briefing on Friday about whether the explosions at the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines would come up during the upcoming meeting between chief commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden.

"The President (von der Leyen) and President Biden will discuss a very wide range of issues in relation to geopolitical and geostrategic priorities that we share," Dana Spinant, the commission's deputy chief spokesperson, told reporters in Brussels.

The EU boss will travel to North America on Monday. She will spend two days in Canada before coming to Washington on Wednesday. President Biden will welcome her to the White House next Friday.

"They will discuss for sure our continuous support to Ukraine. They will also discuss the clean tech sector and our cooperation and our joint leadership in the clean tech sector. Beyond that, I have nothing to add on specificities or other points linked or not linked to these that could be envisaged," Spinant added.

Russia insists that the United States was behind last September's blasts at three of the four pipeline strings that run to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer-winning investigative journalist, reported in February that US divers blew up the pipelines on Biden's order to end Europe's dependence on Russian energy.