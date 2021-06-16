UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Executive Arm Greenlights $84.2Bln In Recovery Grants For Spain

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:38 PM

EU Executive Arm Greenlights $84.2Bln in Recovery Grants for Spain

The European Commission on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to Spain's post-pandemic resilience plan that requires 69.5 billion euros ($84.2 billion) in grants under the EU recovery scheme

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The European Commission on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to Spain's post-pandemic resilience plan that requires 69.5 billion Euros ($84.2 billion) in grants under the EU recovery scheme.

"We have given our green light to Spain's recovery and resilience plan.

Next Generation EU financing will play a key role in enabling Spain to emerge stronger from the pandemic," it tweeted.

The financing, which makes up almost 10% of the EU's entire recovery fund, will be disbursed over 2021-2026. The plan devotes 40% of the money to green objectives, with further 28% going to the digital transition.

Related Topics

Spain Money From Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

41 minutes ago

Dozens of rebels killed in DR Congo clashes, says ..

16 seconds ago

Govt committed to develop rural areas of Balochist ..

18 seconds ago

GB 2020 elections: FAFEN describes election commis ..

19 seconds ago

Russia's St. Petersburg to Host Over 60 Children a ..

21 seconds ago

Putin Says Biden Experienced, Capable Leader

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.