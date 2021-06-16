EU Executive Arm Greenlights $84.2Bln in Recovery Grants for Spain

The European Commission on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to Spain's post-pandemic resilience plan that requires 69.5 billion euros ($84.2 billion) in grants under the EU recovery scheme

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The European Commission on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to Spain's post-pandemic resilience plan that requires 69.5 billion Euros ($84.2 billion) in grants under the EU recovery scheme.

"We have given our green light to Spain's recovery and resilience plan.

Next Generation EU financing will play a key role in enabling Spain to emerge stronger from the pandemic," it tweeted.

The financing, which makes up almost 10% of the EU's entire recovery fund, will be disbursed over 2021-2026. The plan devotes 40% of the money to green objectives, with further 28% going to the digital transition.