EU Executive Body Proposes $6.1Bln Brexit Adjustment Fund

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The European Commission on Friday proposed creating a $6.1 billion fund to mitigate adverse effects of Brexit on countries and communities most linked to the British economy.

"We designed this Reserve to provide swift and uncomplicated help, focusing on those EU Member States most adversely affected by Brexit," Commissioner for Administration Johannes Hahn said.

The Brexit Adjustment Reserve will ensure the proper functioning of border controls, and support employment and essential services in affected sectors, including in the fishing industry.

The motion needs the approval of 27 member states and the European Parliament. If cleared, it will see the worst-hit EU nations receive the vast majority of financial aid next year, followed by a smaller tranche in 2024.

The EU and the UK clinched a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday, a week before the transition period was about to expire. The two will bring back barriers to trade in goods and services and to cross-border mobility.