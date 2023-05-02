UrduPoint.com

EU Executive Proposes To Extend Tariff Exemption For Moldovan Goods

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

EU Executive Proposes to Extend Tariff Exemption for Moldovan Goods

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The European Commission proposed on Tuesday to extend tariff exemptions for goods imported from Moldova in a bid to alleviate its economic woes.

"The proposal would renew the current suspension of import duties on Moldovan exports to the EU for another year and extend this suspension to all remaining tariffs and tariff rate quotas on Moldovan imports," it said.

The European Union has been importing tariff-free Moldovan and Ukrainian agricultural products since last year to support the failing economies as they struggle with global inflationary pressures.

The move has been criticized by neighboring EU nations, such as Bulgaria, Romania and Poland, who complained about the flood of cheap food products undercutting prices in what is a threat to local farmers' livelihoods.

The Commission said that proposed measures to support Moldova, subject to approval of the European Parliament and EU leaders, included a safeguard mechanism that can be activated if necessary to protect the EU's single market.

