EU Executives Regret, Condemn Russia's Decision To Suspend Grain Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday he regretted Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, warning that the move could put global food security at risk.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal was de facto terminated, however Russia would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative has benefited millions around the globe. I regret Russia's announcement today. This will endanger food security & access of populations worldwide to grain and fertilizer supplies," Michel wrote on Twitter.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was also critical of Russia's decision.

"I strongly condemn Russia's cynical move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite UN & Turkiye's efforts," von der Leyen tweeted.

The European Union will continue to work on ensuring food security worldwide and help Ukraine export its agricultural production, she added.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia might suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative until obligations toward Moscow are fulfilled. In a phone call with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, Putin said that the deal's main objective, namely to supply grain to countries in need, including those in Africa, has not been achieved.

In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a package agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, which is now due to expire on Monday, Moscow has been pointing out that the deal's component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not being fulfilled.

