EU Expands Ban On Exports To Belarus - European Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The European Union has imposed a ban on exports of goods and technologies to Belarus that may continue to its military and technological enhancement, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"The measures expand the ban on exports to Belarus to a number of highly sensitive goods and technologies which contribute to Belarus's military and technological enhancement.

The Council also imposes an additional export ban on firearms and ammunition, and on goods and technology suited for use in aviation and the space industry," the commission said in a statement.

According to the commission, the new measures will help to ensure that sanctions against Russia "cannot be circumvented through Belarus."

Related Topics

Technology Exports Russia European Union Belarus May Industry

