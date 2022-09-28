EU Expands Individual Sanctions Against Russians Over Referendums - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The European Union has expanded sanctions against Russian citizens and entities in response to what it sees as "sham" referendums in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said Wednesday.

"We are increasing the listing of persons and entities which have been sanctioned. They are more than 1,300 people or entities. This list targets key decision-makers, oligarchs, senior military officials and propagandists responsible for undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity," he told reporters.

The new package of individual designations targets "proxy" Russian authorities in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as well as those who helped organize the referendums.

The EU also proposed sanctioning high-ranking officials from the Russian Ministry of Defense and those involved in the partial mobilization of 300,000 troops. In the economic sphere, the EU will target people irrespective of their nationality as long as they are believed to be facilitating the circumvention of sanctions against Russia.