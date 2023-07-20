Open Menu

EU Expands Individual Sanctions Against Taliban Over Women Rights Violations - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 07:25 PM

The European Union has added new names to the list of Afghan officials from the Taliban militant group (under UN sanctions for terrorism) sanctioned for disrespecting women's rights, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday

"We again put Taliban ministers and top judges on the sanctions list because they are responsible for the worst imaginable violations of women's rights that prohibit women and girls from going to school or even going outside and have them trapped in their own homes," she told reporters in Brussels.

The Islamist group has severely restricted women's rights to travel, study and work since it took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government.

In early July, the Afghan Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice banned beauty salons in the country. The ministry's spokesperson, Akif Mohajer, explained the move as a concern for the family budgets of ordinary Afghans, adding that certain beauty salon procedures contradict the principles of Sharia law. Some Afghan women told Sputnik that they worked in beauty salons to provide for their families because their husbands were unemployed.

