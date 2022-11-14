UrduPoint.com

EU Expands Sanctions For Proliferation, Use Of Chemical Weapons - Council Of EU

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 08:15 PM

EU Expands Sanctions for Proliferation, Use of Chemical Weapons - Council of EU

The Council of the European Union announced on Monday that it is imposing further restrictive measures against individuals and entities involved in the proliferation and use of chemical weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The Council of the European Union announced on Monday that it is imposing further restrictive measures against individuals and entities involved in the proliferation and use of chemical weapons.

"The Council today decided to impose additional restrictive measures in view of the continued threat posed by the proliferation and use of chemical weapons. The new listings target ten individuals and one entity linked to the poisoning of (Russian opposition figure) Alexei Navalny with a Novichok-type nerve agent on 20 August 2020, and the productions of chemical weapons delivery systems in Syria," the statement read.

According to the statement, the individuals include senior officials of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), and Russian chemical weapons experts, and the MHD Nazier Houranieh & Sons in Syria, which supplies the Syrian Studies and Research Centre (SSRC) with materials used to produce chemical weapons.

The restrictive measures are now applying to 25 individuals and 3 entities, the Council of the Eu said.

"Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and a travel ban preventing them from entering or transiting through EU territories. EU persons and companies are also forbidden from making funds available to those listed," the statement said.

