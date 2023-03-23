UrduPoint.com

EU Expecting Phone Call Between Chinese, Ukrainian Leaders - Dutch Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that the European Union was expecting a phone conversation between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that the European Union was expecting a phone conversation between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future.

"Well, of course, we have looked ultra carefully at the communication coming out of Xi Jinping meeting with (Russian President) Vladimir Putin. And, we very much hope that the phone call will take place, as soon as possible, between Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I think this morning, I did not get reports that this phone call had taken place, but I think that is crucial. Also because China has come up with a peace proposal," Rutte said on arrival at the European Council meeting in Brussels.

The prime minister noted that China's proposal had some helpful elements that could facilitate peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Xi visited Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

