EU Expecting Serbia to Fully Align With Sanctions Against Russia as Candidate to Join Bloc

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union is expecting that Serbia as a candidate to join the bloc will fully align with its sanctions against Russia over the operation in Ukraine, European External Action Service spokesperson Peter Stano said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The European Union is expecting that Serbia as a candidate to join the bloc will fully align with its sanctions against Russia over the operation in Ukraine, European External Action Service spokesperson Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

"We expect Serbia as a candidate country to align with Europe's decisions and position in terms of foreign and defense policy," Stano told a daily briefing when asked how long the EU will wait for Serbia to align with sanctions on Russia.

The official further explained that when the EU adopts sanctions or restrictive measures, the candidate countries are invited to align within a certain period.

"This is usually a period of a few days up to a few weeks depending on the circumstances. Usually, now it is a few days but the countries have the opportunity to express the willingness to align or not," he added.